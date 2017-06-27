A man in England was slammed by a double-decker bus while crossing the street last week, but miraculously escaped the incident with only minor injuries, surveillance video showed.

Simon Smith was crossing the road in Reading, England, on Saturday when a purple double-decker bus came charging toward him, hitting him and throwing him to the side, according to the BBC.

Surveillance video captured the bus hitting Smith from the back as it took down part of a building’s exterior. He spent a couple seconds on the pavement before getting up and walking into The Purple Turtle Bar.

Smith suffered minor bruising from the incident. The bus fled the scene after the crash, but Reading Buses told the BBC it is conducting an internal investigation into the “awful incident.”

Even the bar seem amazed that Smith escaped nearly unscathed. They posted the surveillance video on the bar’s YouTube channel with the caption: “How did he survive this.”

No arrests have been made.