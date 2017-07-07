Man inside Georgia bank claims he has bomb, hostages, police say

By FOX News -
6

A man called a news station in Georgia Friday claiming he has a bomb and holding hostages at a Wells Fargo bank, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Police have responded to the bank in Marietta, where the man called Channel 2 Action News and claimed that he has a bomb inside the building, according to the news station. The station said the man spoke for more than a half hour and listed his demands.

The street near the bank, Windy Hill Road, has been closed off to the public. 

Click here for more from Fox 5 Atlanta

This is a Fox News breaking story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR