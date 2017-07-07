Man inside Georgia bank claims he has bomb, hostages, police say

A man called a news station in Georgia Friday claiming he has a bomb and holding hostages at a Wells Fargo bank, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

#BREAKING VIDEO – Police: Man says he has bomb inside Marietta Wells Fargo bankhttps://t.co/iL5UpAQJZV pic.twitter.com/XBftpZn9pG — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 7, 2017

Police have responded to the bank in Marietta, where the man called Channel 2 Action News and claimed that he has a bomb inside the building, according to the news station. The station said the man spoke for more than a half hour and listed his demands.

A look at GDOT cameras around the area of the hostage standoff at Wells Fargo bank on Windy Hill in Marietta https://t.co/jNKqDCTz6i pic.twitter.com/53o9ooTQY7 — CBS46 (@cbs46) July 7, 2017

The street near the bank, Windy Hill Road, has been closed off to the public.

