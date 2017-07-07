Man inside Georgia bank who claimed to have bomb is dead, police say

A man who called a news station in Georgia Friday claiming he had a bomb at a Wells Fargo bank has died after a standoff with police, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Cobb County Police confirmed the suspect’s death and said a bomb robot was searching the Marietta bank for any explosives.

#BREAKING The suspect in the Marietta bank standoff is deadhttps://t.co/R66LdlAM4k pic.twitter.com/5SlNNkJFhO — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) July 7, 2017

Cobb County Police Chief Michael Register said it seems that a “member of the tactical team may have been responsible for the deceased.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation into the death.

Cobb County Police said they have responded to the bank, where the man, who characterized himself as a “homeless veteran” called Channel 2 Action News and claimed to have a bomb inside the building, according to the news station. He also told the station his bomb could “take out the entire room.”

Police smashed through the bank wall to free the two people trapped inside with the man. Officers used a large military-type vehicle to break through the wall.

There have been no reports of any other injuries.

Click here for more from Fox 5 Atlanta

This is a Fox News breaking story. Please check back for updates.