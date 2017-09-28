Man leads police on bicycle chase in Dover

Yesterday, after a brief bicycle chase, Police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges. The Dover Police Department along with Delaware Probation and Parole officers attempted to contact Rodney Morris following a drug investigation. Morris attempted to evade arrest by taking off on a bicycle, but a short time later, he was found in possession of 5 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Morris was taken to Vaughn Correctional Center in lieu of $32-thousand secured bond.