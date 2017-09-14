Man leads police on car chase through Kent County

Delaware State Police arrested a man after a car chase throughout Kent County. Around 1 AM Wednesday morning a trooper on patrol near Camden saw a car without its headlights on. When the police cruiser pulled a U-turn the car took off, going down Route 13 in the opposite direction of traffic for a while before eventually taking Milford-Harrington highway into the city limits of Milford, where city police deployed stop sticks.

Although the SUV was incapacitated, the suspect put it in reverse and rammed a state police vehicle. In the end, police learned the man identified as Gary Ward of Dover was driving a stolen vehicle. Ward was arrested and charged with a range of offenses. He was taken to Vaughn Correctional Center on $2,000 secured bond.