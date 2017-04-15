Man pretending to be cop pulls over real one

A man who said he’s impersonated law enforcement officers in the past accidentally pulled over a real one on Interstate 95 in Miami, WSVN reported.

Marcos Pacheco Bustamante activated a siren on his Ford Crown Victoria and pulled over a seemingly random car on the east coast artery on Friday.

Alton Martin said Bustamante pulled him over just after 7 a.m. local time.

But, Martin happened to be a Miami-Dade police officer and was wearing his full uniform and driving an unmarked cruiser at the time.

Martin said he was driving northbound on 95 when the Crown Victoria, a common police vehicle model, turned on its siren behind him.

He changed lanes, but the Ford followed, eventually pulling him to the shoulder.

When Martin got out of his car and approached Bustamante’s “cruiser,” he said he knew right away the man was not a real police officer.

Bustamante, 46, was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

When a reporter at the jail asked Bustamante about the alleged incident, he replied in Spanish that he was not going to comment and did not pull anyone over.

According to the New York Post, Bustamante told police he has impersonated them in the past.

