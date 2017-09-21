Man Pulled From Bethany Surf In Cardiac Arrest, Resuscitated

A 65-year-old man was pulled from the surf in Bethany Beach in cardiac arrest after getting knocked down by a wave just before 5 p.m. Thursday at Ocean View Parkway.

Family and a nearby nurse, says Glenn Marshall, Sussex County EMS spokesman, found him in cardiac arrest and immediately began CPR. Amazingly, the man soon regained a pulse.

Bethany Beach firefighters arrived and helped continue treating the man and remove him from the beach along with Sussex County paramedics.

This was the second time in the past week that such an incident had a seemingly miraculous outcome with the right combination. Last Saturday, a 47-year-old man in the Dewey Beach surf lapsed in cardiac arrest after he suffered a suspected neck injury. He was pulled from the water by lifeguards who also began CPR and turned the patient over to paramedics who just happened to be in the area.

Marshall points out that lifesaving requires a team approach, and they rely heavily on the bystanders to provide assistance and take the first steps.

Furthermore, Marshall says people should use special caution right now. Although the tropical storms may be hundreds of miles from shore, the surf is especially dangerous with both rips and powerful waves. There were no lifeguards on duty on Thursday in Bethany Beach, but they will continue weekend coverage only through the end of September.