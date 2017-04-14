Man sentenced in scheme to file false inmate tax returns

A New Jersey man involved in a conspiracy to file false federal income tax returns on behalf of county jail inmates is headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say Winfred Moses recently received a 26-month sentence. The 49-year-old East Orange man had pleaded guilty last December to conspiracy to make and present false, fictitious, and fraudulent claims to the IRS.

Authorities say Moses and others obtained personal information from inmates. They then generated false W-2 forms indicating the inmates had earned income during the relevant tax year and that federal income tax had been withheld from their paychecks.

The conspirators filed false returns on behalf of the inmates and had the refund checks sent to the Essex County jail or Moses’ home. The conspirators and the inmates then shared the proceeds.