Man shot in Milton as part of ongoing spat

There was a shooting in Milton last night on Reynolds Road. Around 10:30 PM a man showed up at the Milton Firehouse with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Delaware State Police say a group of men showed up to the 12000 block of Reynolds Road, looking to fight an individual, when someone began firing a gun. The victim was taken from the firehouse to Beebe Hospital, which then was locked down after a large crowd started gathering outside in relation to the shooting. The man has non-life threatening injuries and State police seem to know who the suspects are. According to WGMD’s Alan Henney, its possible the shooting was part of a spat between rival groups in response to a confrontation in Creekwood from the night before.