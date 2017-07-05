Man suspected of killing gas station worker has died

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Northern California gas station worker during a robbery has died.

The Antioch Police Department says a responding officer shot the suspected gunman Monday night at a Valero gas station in Antioch, which is 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

The TV station KTVU reports police have not publicly identified the suspected gunman, who was pronounced dead Tuesday. Police also have not said where the suspect died.

Investigators say a man asked 57-year-old Mohammed Ataie for cigarettes before brandishing a semi-automatic pistol. They say the two men struggled over the weapon before Ataie was pistol-whipped and shot in the back.

Authorities tell KTVU that Ataie died Monday.

The incident is under investigation.