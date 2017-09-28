Man turns self in for Lewes home improvement fraud scheme

A man turned himself into the Lewes Police Department yesterday for felony level home improvement frauds. According to Lewes Police Chief Tom Spell, two elderly residents in the town signed a contract with Jeremy Bowen of Bowen’s Land Management LLC in May for his company to build a deck and patio. Both homeowners each gave Bowen a $2,500 down payment for the work, but he never came back to the residences to complete the jobs. Bowen turned himself in yesterday afternoon to the Lewes Police Department for two counts of felony home improvement fraud. He was also wanted by Delaware State Police for similar offences.