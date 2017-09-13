Man who apologized on Facebook before slaying pleads guilty

A Kentucky man who made a public apology on Facebook minutes before the mother of his infant child was shot to death has pleaded guilty to killing her.

The Daily News reports 24-year-old Ethan Reid pleaded guilty Tuesday in Allen Circuit Court to a charge of murder-domestic violence. There was no plea deal. He fatally shot 20-year-old Kayla Hodges last October at a Scottsville residence.

Police say Reid posted an apology on a Facebook account shortly before the shooting. It said in part, “Sorry guys. I’m truly not this bad of a person. I’ve been pushed to this point over of time.”

Prosecutor Clint Willis said he had planned to put Reid on trial because the victim’s family didn’t want a plea deal.

Reid will be sentenced on Nov. 29.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com