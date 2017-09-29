Man who killed son, 3, because of teenage lover gets prison

A New Jersey man who killed his 3-year-old son because the boy was getting in the way of his relationship with a teenage girlfriend has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old David Creato Jr. was sentenced Friday by a Camden judge after prosecutors played a 14-minute video that showed a collage of photographs of his son, Brendan.

Creato pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in August and admitted “depriving Brendan of oxygen.”

Prosecutors say Creato killed his son because he was worried his then-17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him while she was away at college. She was never charged. The couple have since broken up.

Creato initially maintained his son wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. But prosecutors say the boy’s socks were clean when his body was found.