Manny Machado‘s double, two batters later, opened the scoring, while Mark Trumbo and Welington Castillo singles helped set the stage for Mancini’s first homer, and the left fielder took a 1-0 pitch the opposite way into the Red Sox bullpen to make it 5-0.

Schoop’s solo home run

BAL@BOS: Schoop sends a solo shot to center field

Jonathan Schoop crushes a deep home run to left-center field, extending the Orioles’ lead to 6-0 in the top of the 1st inning

Then, Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch by Wright into the Green Monster seats — his first homer of the season — to cap the huge inning that saw 10 batters step to the plate.

Adam Jones then led off the second with a homer, and after Machado grounded out, Davis hit a first-pitch homer, his second of the season to chase the Red Sox starter.

Mancini sends solo homer to left

BAL@BOS: Mancini’s tees off on second homer of game

Trey Mancini slugs a solo home run to deep left field for his second home run of the game, taking a 9-0 lead in the top of the 3rd

Leading off the third, this time against reliever Ben Taylor, Mancini worked the count full before hitting his second blast — this one into the Green Monster seats with an exit velocity of 115.6 mph, according to Statcast™.

It was the first multi-home run game and first two homers this season for Mancini, who has hit four of his five career home runs against the Red Sox, the second of which staked the Orioles to a nine-run lead in the third inning. The most home runs in one game by a Baltimore team came just two years ago — eight against the Phillies on June 16, 2015.