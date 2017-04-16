Mancini ties MLB mark with 7 HRs in 1st 12 games

Through the first 12 games of his career, dating back to last season, Mancini now has seven home runs and 14 RBIs. He is just the third player dating back to 1913 to go deep seven times in his first 12 career big league games, joining Trevor Story (2016) and Dino Restelli (1949).

Mancini’s record-tying homer

BAL@TOR: Mancini ties MLB record with seventh homer

Trey Mancini ties an MLB record by belting his seventh home run in his first 12 career games after slugging his second jack of the day

“It’s humbling to hear that, for sure. Especially with how many legends have played the game. To make your mark in any way is really neat,” Mancini said. “I’m seeing the ball pretty well and I’m just trying my best. All I’m really focusing on is relaxing.

“Luckily everything else is taking care of itself. I know through the year there’s going to have to be adjustments that I’ll make.”

Seeing Mancini have success with his Louisville Slugger C243 bat prompted both Craig Gentry and Manny Machado to try out the lumber, and both went yard in the win.

Orioles belt four homers in win

BAL@TOR: O’s hammer four homers, Mancini ties record

Manny Machado and Craig Gentry each launch two-run homers and Trey Mancini crushes two to record his seventh homer in his 12th career game

“I’m more impressed with his bat,” joked Orioles manager Buck Showalter. “So Trey hits his second home run and Gentry grabs his bat and says, ‘I’m going to give that bat a try’ [and he] hits a home run. Manny says, ‘You know what? Give me that bat’ and Manny hit a home run so all of them with Mancini’s bat — I’ve never seen that before.

“When you’re ahead like that, you’re trying to be respectful of the opposition and not have too much fun, but that one was. I just went, ‘Really?'”

With the Orioles leading 1-0 in the sixth, Mancini put Ryan Tepera‘s 2-2 sinker into the second deck in left field for a three-run home run.

Mancini’s three-run home run

BAL@TOR: Mancini crushes a three-run homer to left

Trey Mancini belts a three-run home run to left field, extending the Orioles’ lead to 4-0 in the top of the 6th inning

Up 6-1 in the eighth, Mancini next went deep off Jays left-hander Matt Dermody. Gentry and Machado tacked on solo home runs.

“They used one of my extra bats that was in here. It was pretty funny and pretty cool that they both hit home runs,” said Mancini. “I’ve been swinging Louisville the last couple years and I really like it a lot. Might need an extra shipment here soon.”

Originally an eighth-round selection of the Orioles in the 2013 Draft, Mancini now has four home runs in seven games this season — he also went deep twice against the Red Sox last Wednesday.

Showalter admitted the 25-year-old Winter Haven, Fla., native’s approach to the game has endeared him to his teammates early in the season.

“I think he’s certainly gained some respect from some of the veteran players, the way he handles success and knows that it can go both ways,” said Showalter. “He also has respect for the opposition and the opposing pitchers.

“He’s just grinding through the competition and trying to prove he belongs.”