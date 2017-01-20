Manhunt launched for gunman after police officer shot dead in Louisiana – Defiant Orlando cop-killing suspect interrupts judge

Louisiana police hunted Friday for a man they say shot and killed two people, including an off-duty police officer.

Officer Michael Louviere, 26, of Westwego, was shot in neighboring Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand, Fox 8 reported.

The other victim was a woman Louviere had stopped to help around 6:30 a.m. on his way home from work.

He was shot in the back of the head, Normand said.

Dozens of officers from multiple agencies were searching for Sylvester Holt, 32, who had been romantically involved with the woman. Several women had taken out protective orders against him, the sheriff said.

The shooting unfolded outside of Visitation of Our Lady School, located just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

Louviere witnessed a car crash and stopped to provide assistance, Normand said.

A message on its Facebook page said an incident Friday morning disrupted the school day, and children could be dropped off but all absences would be excused. It also said that a sixth-grade field trip had been canceled and all tests, quizzes and assignments would be postponed.

Louviere joined the Westwego Police Department more than a year ago, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.. He was married and the father of two children. He also served in the Marines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.