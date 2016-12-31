Manhunt underway for suspect in shooting death of Pennsylvania state trooper

Police are searching for a suspect after a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed on Friday.

State police posted on Facebook that officials are were looking for 32-year-old Jason Robison in connection with the shooting. The post mentioned that suspect is to be “considered armed and dangerous.”

The incident took place Friday evening in Juniata Township.

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot, in cars and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

