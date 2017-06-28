Manny Pacquiao thinks Mayweather-McGregor will be boring

By news@wgmd.com -
9

Manny Pacquiao is back in the boxing ring this weekend, but before he fights, he had some choice words for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

More UFC Videos

Manny Pacquiao thinks Mayweather-McGregor will be boring

Manny Pacquiao thinks Mayweather-McGregor will be boring

Just now

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko | UFC 213 PREVIEW

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko | UFC 213 PREVIEW

2 days ago

Michael Chiesa on Mario Yamasaki 'He should never officiate ever again' | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Michael Chiesa on Mario Yamasaki ‘He should never officiate ever again’ | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

2 days ago

BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

2 days ago

Kevin Lee verbally spars with Tony Ferguson after controversial win over Michael Chiesa | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Kevin Lee verbally spars with Tony Ferguson after controversial win over Michael Chiesa | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

2 days ago

Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish | UFC FIGHT NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

2 days ago

More UFC Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR