Manson repeatedly broke rules during his decades in prison, report says

Notorious criminal Charles Manson — the ringleader behind a 1969 Los Angeles killing spree — has been cited for numerous behavioral problems during his more than four decades in prison, the Los Angeles Times reported.

State corrections officials told the newspaper that Manson has been cited for more than 100 rules violations since 1971, when he and other members of the “Manson Family” were convicted of first-degree murder for the slayings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in a gory massacre that shocked the world.

The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

During his time in prison, Manson, now 82, has been cited for assault, repeated possession of a weapon, threatening staff, and possessing a cellphone, Terry Thornton, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told the paper.

“Suffice it to say that he cannot be described as a model prisoner,” Thornton told the paper Wednesday.

Manson once tried to smuggle a hacksaw blade into prison, according to the paper, and in 2009 guards found a cellphone under his prison mattress and learned he made calls and sent text messages to people in three states and British Columbia.

Manson was reportedly taken from his California prison cell to a hospital on Wednesday.

A prison official would only confirm that Manson was alive Wednesday and gave no other information, according to the Associated Press.

