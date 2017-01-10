Maple Leafs acquire McElhinney off waivers

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they’ve found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, acquiring 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who’s started 33 of the team’s 39 games this season, including three sets of back-to-backs.

The 27-year-old is on pace to start around 70 games, a substantial increase from his career high of 53 while with the Anaheim Ducks.

”We’re trying to put a veteran in there that can take away some of those games that maybe (can) give (Andersen) a rest,” Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello told the Canadian Press.

McElhinney had made only five starts in place of No. 1 Sergei Bobrovsky for the Blue Jackets this season, allowing five goals on 34 shots in his last appearance on Jan. 7, a 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers.