Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson answers a cycle of questions from Michelle Margaux.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Mar-GOES 4 THE CYCLE featuring Dansby Swanson
15 mins ago
How one of the world’s best long distance runners ended up in San Diego
15 mins ago
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi’s path to long distance running
15 mins ago
Is San Diego losing its major sports identity?
22 hours ago
Is San Diego worth investing in another major sports team?
22 hours ago
Did Westbrook really earn the MVP?
23 hours ago