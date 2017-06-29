How a kid born in Eritrea came to the US and became one of the greatest long distance runners of his time.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi’s path to long distance running
Just now
Is San Diego losing its major sports identity?
22 hours ago
Is San Diego worth investing in another major sports team?
22 hours ago
Did Westbrook really earn the MVP?
22 hours ago
Andy Green, Don Orsillo and Ryan Buchter meet fans at Sycuan Casino
1 day ago
What’s the first thing Derek Carr is going to do with his new contract money?
2 days ago