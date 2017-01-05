Show me the L2M report right now, because Marco Belinelli made the greatest shot in the history of basketball on Thursday, and the refs took it away.

Honestly, I didn’t watch a single second of this Thursday night Hornets-Pistons game, but the greatness of this play made it worth a second look. I don’t even want to reason out why or why not it should have counted, I just want to admire the overall ballsiness of this decision to bounce the ball off a defender, catch it yourself and hoist for the BANK SHOT WINNER.

It didn’t count, alas. Marco will always have a place in my heart anyway.

– Jeremy Woo

