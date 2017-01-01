Mariah Carey has NYE performance fiasco

Singer Mariah Carey performed on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday night and it was not as anyone expected.

The singer was performing some of her biggest hits, but was instead a big flop.

During one of the songs something went terribly awry, making it seem as though the Grammy award winner didn’t know her own lyrics.

Carey told the crowd that she was just going to “let the audience sing,” adding that the song “went to number one and that’s what it is.”

Many took to twitter to joke about the cringe worthy performance , saying “2016 claimed its final victim.”



With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey’s career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

Carey headlined the festivities in Times Square, where about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year.

A representative for the singer confirmed there were technical difficulties.

Carey took to Instagram after the performance saying, “Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.