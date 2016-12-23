47.2 F
Mariah Carey sexes up a Christmas classic

By FOX News -
It looks like Mrs. Claus has had some work done.

Oh wait, it’s just Mariah Carey, dressed up in a sexy Santa Claus-y ensemble that leaves precious little to the imagination.

Everyone’s favorite Christmas chanteuse is dressed to impress in the video for her latest ode to the holiday season, a cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Set to a bass line that starts out sounding suspiciously like a “Rapper’s Delight” sample, Carey belts out the Christmas classic surrounded by elves, toga’d trumpeters, and a very excited looking Santa Claus himself.

Carey’s twins Monroe and Moroccan also make cameos, giving their mom what look to be wary hugs.

