Mariah Carey sexes up a Christmas classic

It looks like Mrs. Claus has had some work done.

Oh wait, it’s just Mariah Carey, dressed up in a sexy Santa Claus-y ensemble that leaves precious little to the imagination.

Everyone’s favorite Christmas chanteuse is dressed to impress in the video for her latest ode to the holiday season, a cover of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

For more stories and videos – follow the FOX411 Facebook

page now!

Set to a bass line that starts out sounding suspiciously like a “Rapper’s Delight” sample, Carey belts out the Christmas classic surrounded by elves, toga’d trumpeters, and a very excited looking Santa Claus himself.

[embedded content]

Carey’s twins Monroe and Moroccan also make cameos, giving their mom what look to be wary hugs.