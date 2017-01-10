Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance has apparently left some fans wondering if she’s still even a star.

Case in point: The singer’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was reportedly vandalized this weekend with a large blue question mark following her famous name.

According to TMZ, someone took responsibility on Instagram and it'll take $1500 to fix.

According to TMZ, LAPD is scanning surveillance footage and investigating what would be a felony vandalism case. Cops were notified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Sunday.

Two days later, the star was already cleaned up — but it cost the Hollywood Historic trust $1,500, per TMZ.

Carey just got her star last year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce didn’t immediately get back to us with a request for comment.

