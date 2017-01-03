Mariah: Pot buy pre-meltdown?

Mariah Carey was spotted shopping at a marijuana dispensary on Christmas Eve – just days before the New Year’s Eve gaffe that left the star furious.

In pictures obtained by The Mail Online the diva was seen browsing The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage, which included her manager Stella Bulochnikov.

Mariah, 47, certainly made an effort for the occasion and dressed in a green ball gown which she accessorized with sky-high heels, sunglasses, and black and red checkered coat and a black beanie.

In true Mariah style she was not seen leaving the store carrying any bags, but she did smile and wave at awaiting photographers.

The shop’s website states: “The Original Leaf sets the standard for top quality freshness, texture, flavor and variety.

“Our naturally grown cannabis is produced without the standard array of potentially harmful, environmentally long-lasting agricultural chemicals commonly used since the 1950s.

“Yet organic farming isn’t primitive, it’s actually farming with our future at heart.’

The shop sells a variety of recreational edibles, topicals, dab bars and recreational marijuana.

News of Mariah’s weed joint jaunt comes amid the news she is launching a “full investigation” after her New Year’s Eve show ended in disaster.

Mariah suffered an on-stage meltdown when technical glitches caused her to botch a lip-synched performance of ‘91 hit “Emotions.”

She told the audience in New York: “I wanted a holiday too, can’t I just have one?” before storming off the stage at the end of her set.

Now the American chart-topper says she believes there was “foul play” involved and vowed to get to the bottom of the botched concert, which also saw her ring in 2017 by singing “Auld Lang Syne” to revelers in Times Square.

A source close to the star said: “Mariah is fuming and has been left very upset for the past couple of days. She won’t let this go and believes somebody tried to sabotage her.

“She is launching her own investigation into the incident.”

On Sunday Mariah accused Dick Clark Productions, who were responsible for the New Year’s show, of sabotage – a claim they rubbished as “silly.”

