Marine Corps commanding officer relieved of duties

A commanding officer of a Marine Corps fighter attack squadron has been fired because of a loss of trust in his abilities.

Lt. Col. Wade Workman was relieved of his duties Wednesday as commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 based at Miramar Air Station in San Diego.

Maj. Gen. Mark Wise said in a statement the decision was based on issues concerning the squadron’s command climate. Wise is the commanding general of the Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Marine Corps did not release details and did not respond to questions asking for more information.

Workman graduated in 1997 from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in computer science. He has been a Marine pilot for nearly 20 years, according to his LinkedIn page.