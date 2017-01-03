Mariners Top 10 Prospects- Prospect #5 Drew Jackson

Yesterday we profiled Luiz Gohara, a high upside pitcher who still has some major strides to make before he is MLB-ready. Today, we focus on his offensive equivalent, Shortstop Drew Jackson.

5. Drew Jackson

After being a poor college hitter in his first two seasons, Jackson broke out in his Junior year at Stanford. He was the Mariners 5th round pick in 2015 and surprised everybody in his rookie year.

In fact, he was so impressive, he was named Northwest League MVP. He led the league in batting average, runs, OBP, and stolen bases.

Jackson took a step back in 2016 after being promoted to High-A Bakersfield. He put up a disappointing .258/.332/.345 slash and stole only 16 bases in 124 games.

The truth is, Jackson will probably never be anything more than a league-average hitter. He has a little pop, having 32 extra base hits in 524 AB's. His bat control allows him to put the ball in play frequently and as a result, he can cut down his strikeout numbers.

He has a little pop, having 32 extra base hits in 524 AB’s. His bat control allows him to put the ball in play frequently, and as a result, he can cut down his strikeout numbers.

His best offensive weapon is his plus-speed. As a result of his quickness, he puts pressure on the defense and will take the extra base with relative ease. He stole 42 bases in 2015.

His best overall tool, though, is his rocket arm. It is the strongest of all position players in the Mariners system.

He will have no problem sticking at shortstop. He has soft hands, and also fantastic range. Jackson’s range, hands and cannon arm make him a lock to be a defensive stud at the big league level.

At the age of 23, Jackson must make a jump offensively this year. He will start the year back at High-A ball but should finish the year in AA ball.

Jackson currently compares to Adeiny Hechavarria but has the upside similar to that of Jose Iglesias.

Our #4 player will need to be a contributor in 2017 and is a personal favorite of mine and Jerry Dipoto.

Grades(20-80)- Hit: 55 Power: 35 Run: 65 Field: 60 Arm: 75

ETA: 2018 Role: Defense First Shortstop

