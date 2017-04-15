SEATTLE — While the first week-and-a-half of the regular season has been a major disappointment for the Seattle Mariners, left-handed starter James Paxton has been doing his part.

The 28-year-old southpaw brings a streak of 13 scoreless innings to start the season into Saturday’s home game against the Texas Rangers. The Rangers (4-6) have yet to officially name a starter but are leaning toward right-hander Andrew Cashner, who was still on the disabled list when Friday’s game started.

Paxton (1-0) has allowed just six hits this season and has yet to surrender a run.

“I think he’s feeling really good on the mound,” catcher Mike Zunino told reporters after Paxton’s most recent start, a seven-inning, four-hit, eighth-strikeout performance against the Astros. “He’s trusting what he’s doing.”

Paxton became the third starter in Mariners history, joining Mike Moore and Felix Hernandez, to open a season with two consecutive scoreless starts.

“He has a chance to have a big year, no doubt,” manager Scott Servais said after the Houston game earlier this week. “We saw it coming together last year, and he’s continuing to ride it. He actually wants to take it to the next level. How he’s preparing, how he’s going about his work in between starts, it’s outstanding, and he’s ready to take the next step.”

Paxton has been on the verge of a breakout season for most of his Seattle career, but injuries seem to derail his momentum. He was part of a three-man class of up-and-coming starters that was supposed to be the future of Seattle’s rotation and is the only one left after lefty Danny Hultzen suffered a career-ending injury and Taijuan Walker was traded to Arizona.

Two games into his fourth major-league season, Paxton is off to the best start of his career.

The Rangers, meanwhile, could be getting their first look at Texas native Cashner, who went 1-4 during an injury-shortened season with the Miami Marlins this season. Cashner is expected to come off the disabled list Saturday to make his Rangers debut.

“Any time you can put the Texas flag on your sleeve, it’s a good day,” Cashner told The Dallas Morning News on Friday. “I’m proud to be from Texas and I look forward to repping my home state.”

In his most recent outing, he threw 76 pitches Monday in an extended spring training game against San Diego minor leaguers. Rangers manager Jeff Banister told the Dallas Morning News he expects Cashner to be able to go 95-100 pitches.

Seattle (3-8) took the first game of the series with a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

“We haven’t played well for the first 10 games and we do need to get rolling,” Servais told the Seattle Times. “I think more than confidence, it shows the character of our guys. We came in very determined tonight. Our intensity level was much higher, and it needs to be. They are all aware of it. It’s where we are at now. We need to get this turned around.”

Both starting pitchers were strong in that game, and it might be a tough act to follow.

