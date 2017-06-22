SEATTLE — Detroit’s Brad Ausmus was sitting in the visiting manager’s office at Safeco Field, talking with reporters.

He was asked what sort of scouting process a team goes through when an opponent calls up a rookie pitcher to make his major league debut the next day.

Ausmus looked confused.

It was at that point he learned the Seattle Mariners had promoted right-hander Andrew Moore to start Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Tigers.

“Tell (Mariners manager) Scott Servais he’s supposed to let me know first,” Ausmus said in mock anger. “We used to be teammates, after all.”

Ausmus then turned to a member of the Tigers’ communications staff and said, “Tell them we’re ‘to be announced’ (for Thursday’s starting pitcher).”

The Detroit manager then began typing on his laptop, searching for details on Moore.

“Pitching pretty well in (Double-A) Arkansas and (Triple-A) Tacoma. Not a lot of walks,” Ausmus said. “We’ll get little more advanced with video. In a half-hour, we’ll have everything we need.”

Moore, 23, was a second-round draft pick in 2015 out of Oregon State. He was the Mariners’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2016, going 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA in Class A and Double-A. He was 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA in 14 games this season, striking out 77 in 82 2/3 innings.

“We’re going to give Andrew Moore a chance,” Servais said. “He’s been on our radar for a while. He pitched in some big spots in college, so I think he’ll handle it.”

The Mariners (37-37), who have won four in a row, will try to move over .500 for the first time this season. The Tigers (32-39) will attempt to snap a five-game skid that includes the first three games at Safeco Field.

Seattle’s Mike Zunino said he caught Moore “a couple of times” when Zunino was sent to Tacoma last month to work on his swing.

“He’s got good stuff,” Zunino said. “He’s not an overpowering-type guy, but he’s got command of four pitches and throws strikes. That’s what you want from a starting pitcher, to be able to have command and move the ball around for strikes.”

Servais said Moore’s fastball is generally clocked in the 88-91 mph range.

“I’m not a guy who can run it up there 95 (mph) and blow it by people,” Moore said. “I’ve just got to keep executing my pitches.”

Moore said he was told of his promotion after the Triple-A Rainiers completed a homestand Tuesday night against Salt Lake.

“(Tacoma manager Pat Listach) called me and told me I wasn’t going to be going to Reno. I was like, ‘What?’” Moore said. “I wasn’t sure what the situation was. Once you get to Triple-A, anything can happen.”

Moore will replace veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo (3-7, 6.30 ERA) as the Seattle starter Thursday.

“I talked with Gallardo. He understands where we’re at right now,” Servais said. “If you look at his raw stuff, I think it’s ticked up some from last year, but he hasn’t been able to stay away from the big innings.”

Whether Moore stays in the rotation has yet to be determined. The Mariners are scheduled to get ace Felix Hernandez back from the disabled list to start Friday against the Houston Astros, and they are idle next Monday and Thursday.

“We’re getting healthier and getting younger,” Servais said. “We’ve got weird off days next week, so we don’t need a fifth starter.”

Moore is not worried about anything beyond his first start.

“I watched the Tigers last night and am sure I’ll get a good scouting report,” Moore said.

Detroit is scheduled to start right-hander Daniel Norris, who took the loss April 26 against Seattle at Comerica Park, allowing four runs on nine hits in four innings. Norris (4-4, 4.42) is 0-1 with a 5.19 ERA in four career appearances against the Mariners.

Moore, a native of Springfield, Ore., said he had already fielded about 40 ticket requests from friends and family for his Safeco Field debut.

“I grew up going to games here (in Seattle),” Moore said. “I’m happy to be able to take the mound.”

