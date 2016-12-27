Mark: 'Devastated' over Carrie

Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack, FoxNews.com confirmed. She was 60.
Her fellow actors took to Twitter to share their condolences.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.
— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
We’ve lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher’s passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed.
— Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher didn’t make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016
When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016
Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We’ll miss her too.
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016
No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ
— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.
— graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher
— Carrie Fisher’s Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016
Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed.
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016
I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
I appreciate people who turn pain into laughs. R.I.P. Carrie Fisher.
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) December 27, 2016
No… please… not Carrie Fisher. This has been the absolute worst year. This is not fair..
— Lana (@HelloImLana) December 27, 2016
The news of Carrie Fisher passing away is simply terrible.
I had my action figures & Star Wars cards out in a show of support this week. pic.twitter.com/4Rn1VjFnnd
— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 27, 2016
RIP Carrie Fisher. Such a terrible loss.
— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) December 27, 2016
So sad to hear about the passing of the amazingly talented and spirited, Carrie Fisher. May the force be with you, Carrie. #RIPPrincess pic.twitter.com/6YM5tIu7uE
— Jake T. Austin (@JakeTAustin) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie
R.I.P.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher
— Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016
I can’t take much more of 2016. #RIP #CarrieFisher 🙁
— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 27, 2016
What a woman #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/lt4w6AFwp0
— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 27, 2016
“Someone is staring at you in Personal Growth.” – Carrie Fisher, “When Harry Met Sally” 😢
— Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) December 27, 2016