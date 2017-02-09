Mark Cuban to Participate in 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

According to a press release from ESPN, Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, will participate in the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

On February 17th, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will take place in New Orleans where fans of the Dallas Mavericks will see a familiar face taking the court.

Outspoken, celebrity team owner, Mark Cuban.

Early Thursday morning, ESPN sent out a press release announcing the complete rosters for each team as both teams will be coached by ESPN’s Jemele Hill and Michael Smith. ESPN will televise the game exclusively.

The full team rosters look like this…

More from The Smoking Cuban

At first glance, I personally have to give the edge to Hill’s team as she has the legend Oscar Schmidt and ‘White Chocolate’ himself, Jason Williams. She also has her share of musicians in Nick Cannon, Win Butler, and Kris Wu that should provide some entertainment.

On Smith’s team, Baron Davis and Candace Parker will headline the team talent wise, but don’t sleep on Dallas’ own, Mark Cuban.

Mark Cuban has been known to play pickup games at the gym he works out at in Dallas and quite frankly, do you think Cuban would sign up for something that he would flat out embarrass himself at?

I’m not predicting any MVP or anything, but maybe there is a hidden agenda behind all the stair climbing machine workouts he does while he talks to us media before home games.

In what looked like a quiet All-Star weekend for Mavs fans, having Mark Cuban in the celebrity game and Wesley Matthews in the Three-Point Contest will give fans in Dallas something to root for next weekend.

This article originally appeared on