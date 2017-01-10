Mark Hunt sues the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt has filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar

Mark Hunt filed a civil suit in Las Vegas District Court against the UFC, its President Dana White and Hunt’s UFC 200 opponent Brock Lesnar over the handling of Lesnar’s failed drug test. Hunt’s lawsuit is asking for $2.5 million in damages.

I have filed a lawsuit against the UFC today. Details here: https://t.co/FihW31oWGr — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) January 11, 2017

The lawsuit alleges that the three defendants “circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” Hunt’s lawsuit comes following his fight against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in July. Lesnar defeated Hunt by decision. But Hunt has voiced his outraged with Lesnar being allowed to compete despite failing a pre-fight drug test.

Prior to returning at UFC 200, Lesnar had been retired for five years and working for the WWE. The UFC and United States Anti-doping Agencies’ anti-doping policy states that fighters must undergo four months of random drug testing prior to their fight. However that stipulation was waived for Lesnar.

In the days following Lesnar’s victory over Hunt, it was revealed that Lesnar had failed a pre-fight drug test. Lesnar tested positive for anti-estrogen agent clomiphene on June 28 test. Lesnar was still allowed to compete at UFC 200 because the test results were not available until after the July 9th fight. Lesnar failed a second drug test on the night of the fight for the same banned substance.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission fined Lesnar $250,000. The fine represented ten percent of his $2.5 million purse. Lesnar was also suspended for one year and is eligible to return July 15.

Hunt’s anger stems from UFC policies that state the promotion can pull purse and any additional compensation in the event of a positive test. The UFC did not levy any additional penalties against Lesnar.

Hunt alleges that the UFC provided Lesnar with an exemption from the four-month random drug testing period. Hunt’s lawsuit states that the UFC had the “knowledge or willful indifference to the fact that Lesnar was using banned substances.” Lesnar has denied any wrong-doing.

Hunt also alleges that the UFC and Lesnar knew he was coming back to fight way in advance of the June announcement and that Lesnar could have been part of the four-month random drug test protocol.

This is not the first time the UFC has put him inside the octagon with a fighter who has failed a drug test. In November 2015, Hunt fought Antonio Silva, who tested positive for elevated testosterone following the fight. In March 2016, Hunt defeated Frank Mir, who tested positive for oral turinabol metabolites in a fight night test. Hunt’s next fight at UFC 2009 is against Allstair Overeem, who also failed a drug test in 2012.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on