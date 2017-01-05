Mark Richt Speaks to the Beat Writers about the Impending QB Battle

Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Mark Richt met with the beat reporters earlier today. Among the topics impending Quarterback battle.

The Quarterback battle for the 2017 season will be a six way competition to succeed Brad Kaaya as starter. Malik Rosier who will be a redshirt Junior next season has been Kaaya’s backup for the last two seasons. Junior to be Vincent Testaverde, 2017 redshirt Sophomore Evan Shireffs, redshirt Freshman Jack Allison, and incoming Freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon will all be given an opportunity to win the job.

Allison was given every opportunity to be Kaaya’s backup this season, but couldn’t beat out Rosier. Rosier has thrown 61 passes in his career, but just four of those came in 2016.

Most of Rosier’s experience came in games against Clemson and Duke in 2015. He completed just 7-22 passes for 42 yards with two interceptions in a 58-0 loss to the Tigers, the worst defeat in school history.

Kaaya had been knocked out with a concussion against Clemson and missed the game against Duke. Rosier helped set up “The Miracle in Durham” by going 20-29 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Miami’s 2016 Quarterbacks:

Richt expects Allison to be an important part of the battle to be the starter in 2017:

“There was a battle for second team, and he was in town. … It’s been a full year now. He knows a lot more about the system, and he knows there’s a lot more at stake. I’m expecting him to compete”

Shirreffs strength is cerebral ability. Richt is impressed with his ability to apply what he learns:

“(Shirreffs) does a really good job of learning what to do and taking it from the meeting room to the practice field. He’s very consistent in what he does. He’ll definitely be in the race.”

Richt also stressed the importance of the Quarterback being the team leader and having those skills to lead:

“(The starting Quarterback) (Will) have earned the right to lead…I’ve seen a lot of guys who are backups that had all the characteristics of leadership, but maybe that’s not their role yet. When they take over that starting position, that changes things for them. I think it’ll happen naturally.”

Matt Porter does a great job following the Hurricanes for the Palm Beach Post and did a good job continuing to break down the Quarterback position for Miami, including stats from the 2016 spring game.

The starting Quarterback battle and will be one of the most watched stories of the off-season heading into 2017.

