Markell Appoints LGAC Member

Governor Jack Markell has appointed H. Donovan Phillips Jr. as the newest member of the Chesapeake Bay Local Government Advisory Committee. Phillips is a Laurel town councilman and founding member of the Laurel Redevelopment Corporation, a non-profit to enhance the quality of life in Laurel. As an LGAC member, Phillips will advise the Chesapeake Executive Council on how to effectively implement projects and engage the support of local government to achieve goals of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.