Markets Right Now: Nike helps lead US stocks higher

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are starting higher with retailers and consumer-focused companies leading the way.

Nike jumped 7.9 percent Friday after a strong quarterly report. The athletic apparel company also said it’s testing a program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com directly, instead of via third-party sellers.

Commercial real estate investment trust Parkway rose 12.2 percent after the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy it for about $1.13 billion.

Organic food maker Hain Celestial climbed 7.8 percent after activist investor Engaged Capital disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,428.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,384. The Nasdaq composite picked up 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,167.