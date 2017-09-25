Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening modestly lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies.

Apple fell 1.3 percent in early trading Monday following a report that it was telling parts suppliers to slow down delivery of iPhone X components.

Materials companies and retailers were also lower. International Paper fell 1.1 percent and Amazon lost 1.5 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,499.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,341. The Nasdaq lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,391.