Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening modestly lower

NEW YORK – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
Continue Reading Below
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies.
Apple fell 1.3 percent in early trading Monday following a report that it was telling parts suppliers to slow down delivery of iPhone X components.
Materials companies and retailers were also lower. International Paper fell 1.1 percent and Amazon lost 1.5 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,499.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,341. The Nasdaq lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,391.