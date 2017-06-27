Markets Right Now: Stocks drift in midday trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes were wavering between small gains and losses as investors sized up the latest company and economic news.

Phone and utilities companies were among the biggest decliners in midday trading Tuesday. Verizon lost 1.8 percent.

Banks led the gainers. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.9 percent.

Energy stocks also rose as crude oil prices headed higher. Homebuilders were up following new data on home prices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Darden Restaurants rose 4.3 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,438.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,417. The Nasdaq composite fell 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,223.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in phone and technology companies.

Verizon lost 1.8 percent early Tuesday, AT&T fell 1.1 percent and Microsoft slipped 0.8 percent.

Darden Restaurants rose 3 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,385. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,225.