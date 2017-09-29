Markets Right Now: Stocks extend records on last day of 3Q

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

4 p.m.

Stocks closed out the third quarter on a strong note, sending several major indexes to more record highs.

Technology stocks contributed the most the market’s gains on Friday, and in the quarter. Chipmaker Nvidia climbed 1.8 percent and Applied Materials rose 2.9 percent.

Tyson Foods jumped 7.6 percent after giving a strong profit forecast, and KB Home rose 8.6 percent after reporting a good quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,519.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dow Jones industrial average recovered from an early stumble and finished up 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,405. The Nasdaq rose 42 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,495.

The S&P and Nasdaq closed at record highs.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.33 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are pushing further into record territory on Wall Street as technology shares climb.

Tyson Foods jumped 8 percent in midday trading Friday after it gave strong profit forecasts, and investors cheered strong quarterly results from homebuilder KB Home.

Stocks were at record highs heading into the final trading day of the third quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,516. The S&P 500 index closed at a record high a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 7 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 22,374. The Nasdaq composite rose 33 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,486.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in big technology companies are partly offset by losses in energy and industrial stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6 percent early Friday and business software maker Oracle increased 1.2 percent. Newfield Exploration fell 1 percent and United Technologies gave up 0.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,511. The S&P 500 closed at a record high a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,344. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,471.