Markets Right Now: US stock indexes end slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

4:00 p.m.

Stocks ticked higher as energy companies clawed back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.

After getting off to a slow start, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index finished with a modest gain Friday, leaving it slightly higher for the week.

Energy companies benefited from a second day of gains in oil prices. EQT jumped 8 percent, the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

Health care and technology stocks had the biggest gains of the week. Energy companies trimmed their weekly loss to 2.9 percent.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 12 percent after reporting weak earnings.

The S&P 500 added 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,438.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2 points to 21,394. The Nasdaq gained 28 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,265.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stock indexes ticked higher as energy companies clawed back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.

After flipping from modest losses to gains Friday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index is on track to end the week roughly where it started.

EQT, a producer of natural gas and crude, rose 4.8 percent.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 11.5 percent after the household goods seller reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index tacked on 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,438.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,403. The Nasdaq composite added 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,249.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers and health care companies.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 11.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading after the household goods seller reported earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals dropped 4.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,353. The Nasdaq composite lost 9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,227.