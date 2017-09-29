Markets Right Now: US stocks are off to a mixed start

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in big technology companies are partly offset by losses in energy and industrial stocks.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6 percent early Friday and business software maker Oracle increased 1.2 percent. Newfield Exploration fell 1 percent and United Technologies gave up 0.8 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 edged up 1 point, less than 0.1 percent, to 2,511. The S&P 500 closed at a record high a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,344. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,471.