Markets Right Now: US stocks open broadly lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as industrial and consumer-focused companies take losses.

General Electric fell 1 percent in early trading Friday, while cable TV and internet provider Comcast slumped 1.6 percent.

Equifax plunged 17 percent in heavy trading after the credit monitoring company said it had been hit by a cyberattack that exposed personal information of about 143 million Americans.

Kroger fell 6.6 percent after saying intense competition forced it to cut prices.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,759. The Nasdaq fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,386.