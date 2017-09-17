Marlins bit by another big inning in loss to Brewers to close out series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw, Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina each had two hits in Milwaukee’s eight-run fourth inning, lifting the Brewers to a 10-3 victory over the hurricane-displaced Miami Marlins on Sunday.

With two outs in the fourth and Milwaukee leading 1-0, Miami starter Dillon Peters (0-2) walked Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (2-2) on five pitches to load the bases. The next six hitters reached base and the Brewers opened an 8-0 lead.

Milwaukee pulled within 3 1/2 games of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and within three games of Colorado for the final NL wild-card spot. The Cubs and Rockies were playing later Sunday.

For Miami, it was the final “home” game of a series relocated from Marlins Park because of Hurricane Irma. Miami has lost 17 of 20 games after winning 13 of 16. The Marlins return home Monday to face the New York Mets.

Aguilar went 3 for 5, Shaw was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Domingo Santana was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two walks. Milwaukee’s 16 hits tied a season high.

Woodruff, a rookie right-hander, allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out five in seven innings.

Peters, a rookie left-hander, allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks.

Milwaukee’s first three batters reached base in the fourth, and the Brewers took a 1-0 lead on Pina’s RBI single. Peters then struck out Keon Broxton and Orlando Arcia, but walked Woodruff to load the bases.

Hernan Perez reached on an infield single to make it 2-0, and Santana doubled to the center field wall, clearing the bases.

Ryan Braun was intentionally walked and Shaw hit an RBI single, chasing Peters. Aguilar and Pina each singled off Odrisamer Despaigne to make it 8-0.

It was Milwaukee’s second eight-run inning in the series. The Brewers scored eight in the eighth inning of Friday’s 10-2 win.

Miami strung together four consecutive hits to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth, capped by Ichiro Suzuki’s two-run double.

NICE TURNOUT

The three-game series drew 68,983 fans, an average of 22,994 per game, despite being moved to Milwaukee from Miami on two days’ notice. It was more than the 20,378 that the Marlins have averaged in Miami this season. The bottom two levels of Miller Park were open and all tickets were $10.

STANTON FATIGUED

Giancarlo Stanton told Miami manager Don Mattingly he could use a day off because of fatigue and was not in the starting lineup. He pinch-hit in the fourth and hit a hard grounder that deflected off Shaw’s glove at third and bounced to Arcia at shortstop for a groundout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas suffered a left shoulder strain while diving for a ground ball in the second. He was replaced by Mike Aviles. The team said he was day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (9-9, 4.24 ERA) faces the Mets’ RHP Matt Harvey (5-5, 6.14).

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (2-2, 3.66) will make his third start in September when the team travels to Pittsburgh. RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.78) pitches for the Pirates.