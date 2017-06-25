Marlins need win Sunday to split series vs. Cubs

By news@wgmd.com -
22

The Miami Marlins look to split this 4-game series with a win against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

More  FOX Sports Florida  Videos

Emmitt Smith surprises sister at Rays game

Emmitt Smith surprises sister at Rays game

9 hours ago

Rays' Faria hopes to work on execution for next start

Rays’ Faria hopes to work on execution for next start

12 hours ago

Kevin Cash says Orioles did a nice job of quieting Rays' bats

Kevin Cash says Orioles did a nice job of quieting Rays’ bats

12 hours ago

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits his 7th home run of the season

WATCH: J.T. Realmuto hits his 7th home run of the season

12 hours ago

Don Mattingly reacts to Saturday's loss to the Cubs

Don Mattingly reacts to Saturday’s loss to the Cubs

12 hours ago

Justin Nicolino reacts to his start against the Cubs

Justin Nicolino reacts to his start against the Cubs

12 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR