Marlins outlasted by Mets in 6-hour, 16-inning marathon

MIAMI (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud led off the 16th inning with a home run, giving him a career-high four hits, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-8 Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

The game was the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park, took more than 5 1/2 hours and ended well past midnight.

D’Arnaud also had a bases-loaded triple in the second, and teammate Yoenis Cespedes had his second multihomer game in three nights.

D’Arnaud’s homer came on the 475th pitch of the night, and the first from Adam Conley (1-1). Marlins relievers retired 13 consecutive batters before the homer.

Miami’s Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam in the first inning, increasing his RBI total to 16, most in the majors.

Neither team had a runner in scoring position in extra innings until Miami’s 15th. Miguel Rojas led off with a single and advanced on a sacrifice but was stranded by Hansel Robles (2-0), who pitched two scoreless innings.