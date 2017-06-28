Marlins rally in 7th to take series opener from Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Robert Gsellman limped into the dugout, took off his batting helmet and slammed it into a trash can, showing where this season seems headed for the injury-riddled New York Mets.

Gsellman left the game with a strained left hamstring after he tried unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder , and the bullpen gave up three runs in the seventh as the Mets lost Tuesday night to the Miami Marlins 6-3.

Gsellman allowed three runs in three innings, hiking his ERA to 6.16. The Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this year.

“We’re dropping like flies,” Gsellman said.

“It’s kind of tough to comprehend,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s running hard; I salute him for that. He had a chance to beat it out and create a big inning for us. Just another frustrating night as far as the injuries go.”

The Mets (34-42) fell deeper into fourth place in the NL East. Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single against Jerry Blevins in a lefty-on-lefty matchup to put Miami ahead to stay.

“Ich has basically hit lefties better his whole career, so you never really worry about him with a lefty,” manager Don Mattingly said.

The 43-year-old Suzuki is batting only .219 but leads the majors with 12 pinch-hits.

Christian Yelich added a two-run single in the seventh, his third hit. Dan Straily allowed two runs in five innings, and A.J. Ramos pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 13th save.

The Marlins (35-40) have scored 18 runs in their past six games and won four of them, a reflection of good work by the bullpen.

“If our guys can keep us in the game early, it seems like we’re in every game and have a good chance to win,” Mattingly said.

Neil Ramirez (0-1) faced two batters in the seventh, and both scored.

Curtis Granderson led off the game with his 11th homer of the year and his seventh this month. It was his 45th leadoff homer, most among active players.

Teammate Travis d’Arnaud tied the game in the seventh with his ninth homer off Kyle Barraclough (4-1). D’Arnaud also had an RBI single.

LATEST INJURY

Collins wasn’t optimistic about a quick recovery by Gsellman.

“When you’re a pitcher and you have a hamstring, it’s going to be some time,” Collins said.

Gsellman said his hamstring hurt after the game and was getting tighter, and that wasn’t the worst part.

“It’s more frustration than the pain,” he said. “I don’t like coming out of the game.”

STREAK ENDS

Miami’s J.T. Riddle snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a double in the fourth and made a terrific stop to start a 6-3 double play.

The rookie will remain the Marlins’ everyday shortstop with the trade of veteran Adeiny Hechavarria to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

HOME RUN DERBY

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who will defend his title in the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, said he’ll have fun win or lose.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Just enjoy the moment, enjoy the atmosphere. It’s not too often you get to have the Home Run Derby in your hometown.”

Stanton said he’d be happy to compete against young sluggers Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, as well as teammate Marcell Ozuna.

“All those guys the fans want to see,” Stanton said. “So the best candidates — whoever wants to do it, have fun, and just not have pressure on it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Michael Conforto’s left wrist injury was diagnosed as a severe bruise. “Treat it, ice it and hopefully I’ll be feeling better as soon as possible,” Conforto said. … RHP Zack Wheeler (biceps tendinitis) was scheduled to throw a bullpen session and might return to the rotation this weekend.

Marlins: INF Miguel Rojas (broken thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in about 10 days and could return shortly after the All-Star break. In the meantime, 2B Dee Gordon is the backup SS after Hechavarria was traded.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60) is scheduled to start Wednesday against LHP Jeff Locke (0-3, 5.70).