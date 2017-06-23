Marlins sign top 3 picks, including top choice Trevor Rogers

MIAMI (AP) The Miami Marlins have signed their top three draft picks, including No. 13 overall selection Trevor Rogers.

The Marlins made the announcement Friday, saying they also have signed No. 36 overall pick Brian Miller and No. 51 pick Joe Dunand. Rogers is a left-handed pitcher who just finished his high school days in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Miller is a center fielder who played at North Carolina. Dunand is a shortstop from North Carolina State.

The Marlins have signed 28 picks from this year’s draft class.

Rogers, the nephew of former Marlins outfielder Cody Ross, will report to the Gulf Coast League Marlins.

Dunand, the nephew of now-retired slugger Alex Rodriguez, will be going to Single-A Greensboro in the South Atlantic League. The Marlins say Miller is also going to Greensboro.

