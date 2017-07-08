The Miami Marlins will try to keep up the hit parade in Game 2 against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos Marlins try to keep bats hot in Game 2 against Giants Kelly Saco and Josephine get their own personal trading cards at Fan Fest Learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum at Fan Fest Kelly Saco takes the fall at the Fan Fest’s dunk tank Chris O’Grady tries to explain the emotions of being called up to Marlins Dan Straily reflects on strong start Friday night More FOX Sports Florida Videos »