SEATTLE (AP) Wei-Yin Chen and Brad Ziegler have combined on eight hitless innings for the Miami Marlins against the Seattle Mariners.

Chen was pulled after seven innings, and Ziegler got three groundouts to complete the eighth Tuesday night. The Marlins lead 4-0.

Chen allowed three baserunners, two in the seventh. Mitch Haniger walked on a 3-2 pitch to open the inning and Nelson Cruz was hit by a pitch with one out. Chen got out of the jam striking out Kyle Seager and getting Taylor Motter to pop out on his 100th pitch.

Robinson Cano worked a 10-pitch walk from Chen in the fourth inning. The left-hander from Taiwan had two strikeouts.

Miami nearly pitched a no-hitter against the Mets on Sunday. Dan Straily got through 5 1/3 innings and Jarlin Garcia and Kyle Barraclough kept New York hitless until Ziegler allowed a single with two outs in the eighth.

